Airlines growth could be stunted by rising trade friction, resulting in 1.4 billion fewer passengers traveling by 2037 than should ordinarily be the case, an aviation trade group warned Wednesday, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The International Air Transport Association, the airline industry's leading trade body, forecasts 3.5 percent annual compounded growth in passenger journeys through 2037. That would double to 8.2 billion the journeys taken from the 4.1 billion today. But if trade tensions rise, growth could slump to 2.4 percent, the lobby group said in an updated forecast. That would still see 2.2 billion more trips take place in 2037 than last year.