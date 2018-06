General Director and CEO of the IATA Alexandre de Juniac speaks during the opening of the 73rd Assembly of the International Air Transportation Association (IATA) in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Jun. 05, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Alonso Cupul

An Airbus A321-100/200 passenger jet of China's Juneyao Airlines lands at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan City, northern Taiwan, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

The International Air Transport Association Monday slashed the net profit forecast for the sector by 12 percent, up to $33.8 billion, in 2018, citing higher fuel and labor costs.

IATA's director general and chief executive officer Alexandre de Juniac, however, said at the ongoing IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Australia, that despite the downward revision, the outlook was good.