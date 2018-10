File image shows Iberdrola President, Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galán during a `press conference, Sep 16, 2010 in Glasgow, Scotland (UK), presenting Europe's largest wind farm: 170 wind turbines generating 322 MW. On Oct 16, 2018, Iberdrola agreed to sell its Scottish Power Generation business in the UK to Drax Group.EPA-EFE(FILE)/ Alfredo Aldai

File image shows Iberdrola's ScottishPower Renewables,Whitelee wind farm, Scotland, (UK.) On Oct 16, 2018, Iberdrola agreed to sell its Scottish Power Generation business in the UK to Drax Group. EPA-EFE(FILE)/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

File image shows Iberdrola President, Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galán (L), and fomer Scottish PM (2007-14) Alex Salmon unveiling a plaque near Glasgow celebrating Europe's largest wind farm: 170 wind turbines generating 322 MW. On Oct 16, 2018, Iberdrola agreed to sell its Scottish Power Generation business in the UK to Drax Group.EPA-EFE(FILE)/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Iberdrola said Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its Scottish Power Generation Holdings Ltd business in the United Kingdom to Drax Group PLC's Drax Smart Generation Holdco Ltd, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The energy company based in Bilbao, Spain, will sell 100 percent of Scottish Power's capital to Drax for $ 922.3 million in cash.