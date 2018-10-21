Spain's Iberia airline is sticking to its growth forecast for this year, despite the higher cost of fuel and the situation in countries like Argentina and Brazil, and it will focus particularly on Latin America and the United States to ensure its continued growth, company CEO Luis Gallego said in an interview with EFE.

Gallego, who in New York this past week presented the firm's new Airbus A350-900, said that the airline continues to plan for 7 percent growth in seats per kilometer "in the coming years" by expanding into two key markets.