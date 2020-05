A view of the empty interior of Cafe Brasilero in Montevideo, Uruguay on 13 May 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

A view of the empty interior of Cafe Lamas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 12 May 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A view of the empty interior of Salon Malaga in Medellin, Colombia, on 06 May 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A view of the empty interior of Cafe Tortoni in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 14 May 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A view of the empty interior of Cafe La Habana in Mexico City, Mexico, on 14 May 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/Jose Pazos

Cafe Tortoni has survived various crises during its 150-year history.

It remained open despite a yellow fever epidemic in the Argentine capital that claimed the lives of thousands of people in 1871, violent disturbances outside the establishment during the severe 2001 financial crisis and the heavy hand of multiple dictatorships.