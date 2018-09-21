The role of the internal auditor has changed and practitioners need to adapt to a "new technological reality" in which problems are more "comprehensive," Jorge da Silva, executive auditor of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), said.

"The internal auditor as the 'I got you' person (...), that is no longer the case. That has evolved over time. You now have individuals who are specialized in looking into fraud investigations," Da Silva said during an interview with EFE at his office in the IDB headquarters in Washington.