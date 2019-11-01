Dominican Finance Minister Donald Guerrero speaks at the opening session of the Inter-American Microenterprise Forum (Foromic), in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on 31 October 2019. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Photo showing a general view of participants at the opening session of the Inter-American Microenterprise Forum (Foromic), in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on 31 October 2019. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Inter-American Development Bank president Luis Alberto Moreno (l) and the general manager of Microsoft's Public Sector for Latin America, Anayda Frisneda (r), participate in a panel discussion at the Inter-American Microenterprise Forum (Foromic), in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on 31 October 2019. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on Thursday brought together a number of prominent Western Hemisphere experts in digital identity and economic inclusion to discuss the challenges facing the economy of Latin America in those areas, the region having some of the worst near-term growth prospects, according to recent global forecasts.

Those efforts were analyzed Thursday in Punta Cana at Foromic, the main innovation-for-inclusion event in Latin America and the Caribbean, which aims to finding solutions in three areas that are key to the region's future: new finance, businesses in transformation and better lives.