The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on Thursday brought together a number of prominent Western Hemisphere experts in digital identity and economic inclusion to discuss the challenges facing the economy of Latin America in those areas, the region having some of the worst near-term growth prospects, according to recent global forecasts.
Those efforts were analyzed Thursday in Punta Cana at Foromic, the main innovation-for-inclusion event in Latin America and the Caribbean, which aims to finding solutions in three areas that are key to the region's future: new finance, businesses in transformation and better lives.