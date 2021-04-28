Green bonds are a financial instrument that has great potential for Latin America and the Caribbean as the region faces enormous financing needs to adapt to climate change, which makes it essential to improve transparency to attract investors, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said Tuesday.
The bank and its private-sector arm, IDB Invest, launched the Green Bond Transparency Platform to promote the harmonization and standardization of green bonds by providing information on their performance, impact and methodologies in the region.