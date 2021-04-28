Courtesy of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) showing Sean Kidney, advisor of the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI).EFE / IDB / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Courtesy of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) showing Juan Antonio Ketterer, its head of the Connectivity, Markets and Finance Division. EFE / IDB / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Courtesy of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) showing the Business Director, Gema Sacristán. EFE / IDB / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Courtesy of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) showing the IDB president, Mauricio Claver-Carone. EFE / IDB / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Green bonds are a financial instrument that has great potential for Latin America and the Caribbean as the region faces enormous financing needs to adapt to climate change, which makes it essential to improve transparency to attract investors, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said Tuesday.

The bank and its private-sector arm, IDB Invest, launched the Green Bond Transparency Platform to promote the harmonization and standardization of green bonds by providing information on their performance, impact and methodologies in the region.