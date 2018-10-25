(L-R) Uruguay Economy Minister Danilo Astori; the director of the national budget agency of Uruguay's Ministry of the Economy, Michael Borchardt; the representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Uruguay, Morgan Doyle; and the director of Uruguay's Agency of Electronic Government and Information Society (Agesic), Jose Clastornik, attend the third annual conference on strengthening budget management, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Uruguay Economy Minister Danilo Astori speaks during the opening of the third annual conference on strengthening budget management, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

The representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Uruguay said Thursday that the small South American nation has succeeded in improving "social well-being" through public spending, by means of a more efficient redistribution of its resources.

Morgan Doyle, who participated along with Uruguay Economy Minister Danilo Astori in the opening of the third conference on strengthening budget management, said that the South American nation is one of the Latin American countries with the highest levels of public spending in social programs.