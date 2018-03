Governor of Argentine Mendoza province Alfredo Cornejo (l), delivers a speech during the inauguration of the 3rd Ibero-American Mayors' Forum in Mendoza, Argentina, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Cesar Rivas

The president of the Inter American Development Bank (IDB) confirmed here on Wednesday that Villa 31 - one of Buenos Aires' poorest neighborhoods - will be the site of its new South American office.

Luis Alberto Moreno made the announcement during the inauguration of the 3rd Ibero-American Mayors' Forum in the western Argentine city of Mendoza, adding that the project will be the second-largest IDB office, trailing only the one in Washington.