Brazil's Minister of Agriculture Tereza Cristina Costa speaks during a press conference in Brasilia, Brazil, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil's new right-wing government takes a non-ideological approach to global trade, Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Costa said Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Brasilia, she dismissed as "political noise" complaints from some of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters about this week's visit to Communist-ruled China by lawmakers from the head of state's PSL party.