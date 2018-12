Workers operate on the assembly line of Geely Automobile Holdings LTD in Ningbo, China, Sept. 12, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/QILAI SHEN

A downturn in China's car market has wrong-footed some of the world's biggest automakers, saddling them with factories they no longer need and that are costly to retool, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

Ford Motor, Peugeot and Hyundai Motor especially mistimed recent expansions, opening new plants just as the seemingly unstoppable growth of China's auto market went into reverse.