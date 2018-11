A slow exposure picture show general view for the exhibition of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov 13, 2018.On Nov 13, the International Energy Agency sad the global demand for energy would increase by 25 percent up to 2040. EFE-EPA/ALI HAIDER

Visitors inspect the QMS Gladiator at Zakher Marine International section during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov 13, 2018. On Nov 13, the International Energy Agency sad the global demand for energy would increase by 25 percent up to 2040.EFE-EPA/ALI HAIDER

Minister of State in the United Arab Emirates, the Director-General and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC Group), H.E. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov 12, 2018.On Nov 13, the International Energy Agency sad the global demand for energy would increase by 25 percent up to 2040. EFE-EPA/ALI HAIDER

The International Energy Agency said Tuesday the global demand for energy would increase by 25 percent up to 2040.

The IEA "World Energy Outlook 2018" report said the growing demand was due to "rising incomes and a global population growing by 1.7 billion people," and more investment in conventional oil was needed to keep up with the demand.