The roof with solar panels of the IKEA store in Kaarst, Germany, 11 October 2017. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Swedish furniture giant IKEA Group plans to cut 7,500 jobs over the next two years as it reshuffles its organization amid a rapidly changing retail landscape, it said Wednesday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The job cuts - representing just under 5 percent of the group's 160,000 global workforce - will mainly come from administrative roles within global support functions, it said.