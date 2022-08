Hundreds of people attend the 10 August 2022 inauguration in Santiago, Chile, of the first store of Swedish furniture chain Ikea in South America. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

A photo of an Ikea sign during the 10 August 2022 inauguration in Santiago, Chile, of the first store of that Swedish furniture chain in South America. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

Thousands of people gathered outside a shopping mall in an upscale neighborhood of the Chilean capital for Wednesday morning's opening of Swedish furniture giant Ikea's first store in South America.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, customers made their way in two lines (for registered and non-registered shoppers) past colorful balloons, the Chilean and Swedish flags and dozens of people dressed in Ikea's blue and yellow brand colors.