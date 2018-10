File image shows people sitting in front of an Ikea store, outside Zagreb, Aug 21, 2014. On Oct 10, 2018, the Swedish ready-to-assemble, flat-pack furniture giant IKEA announced its global expansion plans in a dozen new territories, including South American nations such as Chile, Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. EPA-EFE (FILE) )/ANTONIO BAT

The Swedish ready-to-assemble, flat-pack furniture giant IKEA announced on Wednesday its global expansion plans in a dozen new territories, including South American nations such as Chile, Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

Starting in 2020, Chile-based Falabella – a new IKEA franchisee partner – plans to open the South American market to the Scandinavian corporation.