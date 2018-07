Ecuadorian Deputy Mining Minister Henry Troy, seen here in an interview with EFE on July 31, 2018, says that llegal mining in his country causes incalculable harm to the environment and the economy, and the administration of President Lenin Moreno is determined to tackle the problem. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Illegal mining in Ecuador causes incalculable harm to the environment and the economy, and the administration of President Lenin Moreno is determined to tackle the problem, the deputy mining minister told EFE.

"The environmental damage plus the raw materials mined add up to more than $200 million every three to six months," Henry Troya said when speaking of a recent case of that illicit activity in Buenos Aires.