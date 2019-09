People participate in a march called by Argentine President Mauricio Macri in the Belgrano neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Fabian Mattiazzi

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) placed the September aid tranche for Argentina on hold ahead of the South American country's presidential election.

The IMF's decision has added to the climate of uncertainty as President Mauricio Macri, who is seeking re-election, prepares to take on Peronist Alberto Fernandez in the Oct. 27 election.