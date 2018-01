Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), addresses a news conference on the eve of the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

The International Monetary Fund said Monday it had revised up its outlook for global growth in part because of upside surprises in Europe and Asia, according to a report supplied to EFE by Dow Jones Newswires.

In its revised world economic outlook, the IMF predicted the global economy would expand at a 3.9-percent rate this year and next, revised upward by 0.2 percentage points from its prior forecast released last fall.