International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde speaks at the Astana Economic Forum in Nur-Sultan on Thursday, May 16. EFE-EPA/Kulpash Konyrova

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, arrives at the Astana Economic Forum in Nur-Sultan on Thursday, May 16. EFE-EPA/Kulpash Konyrova

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said here Thursday that the IMF was confident trade tensions among the world's leading economies, notably the United States and China, will abate over the next six months.

Lagarde spoke at the Astana Economic Forum in Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.