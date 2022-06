Protesters shout slogans and wave Sri Lankan national flags during the Occupy Galle Face protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 18 June 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Auto-rickshaws drivers pass the time with a game of cards while they are waiting in a queue to get fuel from a gas station amid a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka,18 June 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

An auto-rickshaw driver sleeps while he waits in a queue to get fuel from a gas station amid a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 18 June 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A man stands near the ongoing protest site in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 18 June 2022. Thousands of protesters stage the Occupy Galle Face protest over two months in front of the Presidential Secretariat, calling for the president's resignation over the alleged failure to address the economic crisis. Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign exchange, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team arrived in Sri Lanka Monday to discuss a bailout package for the island nation, which is experiencing its worst financial crisis in decades.

The IMF said its team would be in Colombo from June 20 to 30 to continue discussions on an economic package that might be backed up by a loan, building on the progress made during the virtual meeting from May 9 to 24.