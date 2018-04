IMF Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Maurice Obstfeld (C), Deputy Director of the IMF's Research Department Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti (L) and Special Assistant to the Director of the IMF's Communications Department, Olga Stankova (R), listen to a journalist's question during the World Economic Outlook press conference at the IMF Headquarters in Washington, DC, United States, April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

IMF expects LatAm to grow 2 pct., boosted by recovery in Brazil

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday revised its 2018 economic growth forecast for Latin America upward by one-tenth of a percent to 2 percent, largely due to the recovery in Brazil.

The IMF now expects Brazil's economy to grow 2.3 percent this year, up from an earlier estimate of 1.9 percent.