Protesters participate in a march against agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 20 July 2018. Political formations, unions and social movements called hundreds of people to the streets to express their rejection of the IMF on the same day as the director of that financial institution, Christine Lagarde, arrived in Buenos Aires for a meeting of G20 finance ministers. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CAAMANO

Argentine Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne (L) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde attend a press conference on July 21, 2018, before a meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) finance ministers and central bank governors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CAAMANO

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund said here Saturday that Argentina had made outstanding progress after obtaining a record $50 billion credit line from the Washington-based financial institution.

Christine Lagarde also said the deal would ensure protection for the most vulnerable members of Argentine society.