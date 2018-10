Indonesian activists hold placards during an anti-International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting rally in front of the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct 8, 2018. The Indonesian resort island of Bali will host the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from Oct 8-14, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE) /ADI WEDA

IMF Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department Maurice Obstfeld speaks during the World Economic Outlook press conference at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 9, 2018. EFE- EPA/MADE NAGI

File image of the venue hosting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 8, 2018. Bali will host the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from Oct 8-14, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE) /MADE NAGI

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks during a seminar at the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 9, 2018. Bali is hosting the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from Oct 8-14, 2018. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecasts for global economic growth this year and next, citing rising trade protectionism and instability in emerging markets according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

The IMF said the global economy will expand 3.7 percent this year, down from its April estimate of 3.9 percent.