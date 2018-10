Indonesian workers prepare the venue of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

IMF Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department Maurice Obstfeld speaks during the World Economic Outlook press conference at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The International Monetary Fund in its World Economic Outlook report for 2018-19 released Tuesday, forecast that Venezuela would have an inflation rate of 10,000,000 percent in 2019 and that the country's economy would contract by 18 percent this year and 5 percent next year.

It also pointed out inflation would close the year at 1,370,000 percent, following the IMF's calculation in July that it would be 1,000,000 percent.