A file photo dated May 18, 2011 showing the logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the entrance of the Headquarters of the IMF, also known as building HQ2, in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said that the growth of Myanmar's economy will suffer a slowdown from 6.8 percent in 2017/2018 to 6.4 percent in 2018/2019 and indicated that it faces risks such as the Rohingya crisis and the trade war between the United States and China.

The IMF, in a statement, did not give any reason for the slowdown, but predicted that growth will be maintained near 7 percent in the upcoming years if Myanmar sticks with its economic reforms and improves its efficiency and transparency.