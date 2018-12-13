The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said that the growth of Myanmar's economy will suffer a slowdown from 6.8 percent in 2017/2018 to 6.4 percent in 2018/2019 and indicated that it faces risks such as the Rohingya crisis and the trade war between the United States and China.
The IMF, in a statement, did not give any reason for the slowdown, but predicted that growth will be maintained near 7 percent in the upcoming years if Myanmar sticks with its economic reforms and improves its efficiency and transparency.