Photo taken July 23, 2019, in Santiago, Chile, showing the International Monetary Fund's chief economist, Gita Gopinath, speaking at a press conference at which the IMF announced its adjusted growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020. EFE-EPA/ Elvis Gonzalez

The trade war between the United States and China, the uncertainty created by Brexit and the tensions affecting the price of energy will reduce global growth by one-tenth of one percent this year to 3.2 pct., according to the report published Tuesday by the International Monetary Fund.

The new IMF World Outlook Report reduces its global economic projections not only for 2019 - by 0.1 percent from the level it forecast in April - but also for 2020, when it said the world economy will grow by 3.5 percent, also a 0.1 percent reduction from the previously predicted level.