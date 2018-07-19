The United Kingdom's planned exit from the European Union will have a small negative impact on the bloc's economy, although it will prove more damaging to countries such as Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium that have closer links with Britain, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires.

In its annual review of the eurozone's economic policies, the Washington, DC-based institution also warned that failure to reduce the large trade surpluses recorded by Germany and some other members could provoke a protectionist response from their partners, as evidenced by recent tariffs imposed by the United States on steel and aluminum imports from the EU.