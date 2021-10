The Chinese authorities “have the tools to step in” if the crisis triggered by the mammoth indebtedness of real estate giant Evergrande worsened, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said in a report, warning of “a risk that broader financial stress may emerge.”

The October update of the Global Financial Stability Report, published on Tuesday, pointed out the coronavirus pandemic impact so far has been limited to financially weak property developers and lower-rated firms.