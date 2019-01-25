Alejandro Werner, the director of the Western Hemisphere Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said at a press conference in Washington on Jan. 25, 2019, that recession-hit Argentina's inflation and inflation expectations have been on a downward trend since October and that that situation should enable policy makers to gradually reduce sky-high interest rates. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Alejandro Werner, the director of the Western Hemisphere Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said at a press conference in Washington on Jan. 25, 2019, that recession-hit Argentina's inflation and inflation expectations have been on a downward trend since October and that that situation should enable policy makers to gradually reduce sky-high interest rates. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Recession-hit Argentina's inflation and inflation expectations have been on a downward trend since October, a situation that should enable policy makers to gradually reduce sky-high interest rates, the director of the Western Hemisphere Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday.

Consumer prices in South America's second-biggest economy "look set to continue a slow decline in 2019," Alejandro Werner said in a blog post that presented the IMF's latest forecast for the Latin American and Caribbean region.