Recession-hit Argentina's inflation and inflation expectations have been on a downward trend since October, a situation that should enable policy makers to gradually reduce sky-high interest rates, the director of the Western Hemisphere Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday.
Consumer prices in South America's second-biggest economy "look set to continue a slow decline in 2019," Alejandro Werner said in a blog post that presented the IMF's latest forecast for the Latin American and Caribbean region.