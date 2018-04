Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund Maurice Obstfeld (L) and Special Assistant to the Director of the IMF's Communications Department, Olga Stankova (R), respond to journalists' questions during the World Economic Outlook press conference at the IMF Headquarters in Washington, DC, United States, April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund Maurice Obstfeld responds to a journalist's question during the World Economic Outlook press conference at the IMF Headquarters in Washington, DC, United States, April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund Maurice Obstfeld (2-R), Deputy Division Chief of the IMF's Research Department Malhar Nabar (L), Deputy Director of the IMF's Research Department Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti (2-L) and Special Assistant to the Director of the IMF's Communications Department, Olga Stankova (R), respond to journalists' questions during the World Economic Outlook press conference at the IMF Headquarters in Washington, DC, United States, April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Though recent actions by the United States and China could be seen as heralding a trade war, nations still have the opportunity to resolve their differences through multilateral discussions, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist said here Tuesday.

"The first shots in a potential trade war have now been fired," Maurice Obstfeld told a press conference in Washington as the IMF presented the latest edition of its World Economic Outlook.