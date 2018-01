David Lipton, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks at the 11th Asian Financial Forum, Hong Kong, China, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

The International Monetary Fund on Monday asked China to be open to revising its restrictions on trade and investment - criticized by its trading partners - in order to play a leading role in globalization.

Speaking at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, David Lipton, First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, said that a better globalization was in China's own interest.