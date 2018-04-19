The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, delivers remarks at her opening press briefing at the 2018 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group, Washington, DC, United States, April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde (C), IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton (L) and Director of the IMF Communications Department Gerry Rice deliver remarks at a press briefing during the 2018 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group, Washington, DC, United States, April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde (C), IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton (L) and Director of the IMF Communications Department Gerry Rice respond to journalists' questions at a press briefing during the 2018 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group, Washington, DC, United States, April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, urged the administration of US President Donald Trump here Thursday to reduce the government's debt and deficit in the context of a continued economic recovery.

"In order to deal with entitlements, the United States should take advantage of the current upswing ... to reduce its deficit and try to move its debt downward rather than upward," Lagarde said in a press briefing during the 2018 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group.