US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the news media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Sept. 12, 2019. Mnuchin discussed trade issues with China and other economic issues. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The International Monetary Fund said Thursday that the trade war between the United States and China is already triggering a global economic slowdown.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice recalled at a news conference at the organization's headquarters in Washington that it had previously characterized the trade tensions as a threat.