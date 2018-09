A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul Stocks closed higher on Thursday, driven by improving ties between the two Koreas after their summit last week.

The benchmark Kospi index rose 16.26 points, or 0.7 percent, to end at 2,355.43 while the Kosdaq tech stocks index gained 5.17 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 833.01.