Ticked-off Canadians, irked by metals tariffs imposed by the United States and President Donald Trump's harsh words for their prime minister, are boycotting American products and buying Canadian, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Saturday.

"Usually we don't pay that much attention to it," said Garland Coulson, an entrepreneur from Spruce Grove, Alberta. "You tend to buy the products that taste good or you buy the products that are low in price where taste isn't an issue."