General view of the Huawei booth at the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover, northern Germany, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

The German government is leaning toward letting Huawei Technologies Co. participate in building the nation's high-speed internet infrastructure, several German officials said, the latest sign of ambivalence among United States allies over Washington's push to ostracize the Chinese tech giant as a national security risk, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

A small group of ministries reached a preliminary agreement two weeks ago that still needs formal approval by the full cabinet and parliament. That is not expected for several weeks.