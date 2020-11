A generic illustration shows the logo of Chinese internet media app TikTok on a phone, and the US flag on a laptop screen, in Beijing, China, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The United States Department of Commerce issued a notice on Thursday halting a download ban on TikTok that was due to come into effect later that day.

In compliance with an Oct. 30 temporary injunction that had blocked a ban on the video sharing app in the country, it could continue to operate normally. EFE-EPA