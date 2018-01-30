An independent report published Tuesday that was commissioned by the British Broadcasting Corporation found there was no gender bias when it came to the salaries of the organization’s employees, the BBC said.

BBC director general Tony Hall announced the conclusion of the investigation, which was carried out by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers amid a controversy surrounding the corporation after the China editor Carrie Gracie resigned from her post in protest over unequal pay between men and women at the BBC.