Indian women walk in front of the home cooking LPG gas cylinders kept on the roadside in Bangalore, India, 05 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India on Friday announced investments worth nearly $15 billion in infrastructure over the next five years to boost the economy during the presentation of the union budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020, the first since the re-election of Narendra Modi as prime minister in April.

"India will invest 100 lakh crores ($15 billion) in infrastructure over the next five years," said new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget in the Parliament.