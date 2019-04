India's Jet Airways has drastically reduced operations as it looks for an investor to purchase a controlling stake in the airline and help reduce its mounting debt, according to a Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

The airline, which was India's second largest by market share as recently as last year, has canceled all its international flights and is flying just seven planes as it awaits a cash injection from a consortium of lenders that has taken control of the airline.