India's retail inflation eased to the lowest in four months in February thanks to slower rises in food and fuel prices, government data showed Monday, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to EFE.

The benchmark consumer-price index rose 4.44 percent from a year earlier, slowing from January's 5.07 percent rise but stayed above the central bank's 4 percent medium-term target for the fourth-month in a row.