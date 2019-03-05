US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) walk from the Oval Office to deliver remarks during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

The government of India on Tuesday said that the preferential trade status extended by the United States through the Generalized System of Preferences amounted to a yearly $190 million duty reduction, after Washington threatened to withdraw the concessions a day earlier.

In a letter written to the United States Congress, President Donald Trump on Monday announced his plans to withdraw GSP benefits extended by the country that provides tariff preferences to developing countries, as it has not been able to guarantee an equitable and reasonable access to its markets in several sectors.