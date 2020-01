India on Monday invited bids to sell its entire stake in state-run airline Air India, more than a year after an attempt to sell 76 percent shares in the debt-ridden flag carrier failed.

The government's department of investment and public asset management released a preliminary information memorandum offering 100 percent stakes in Air India and a subsidiary low-cost carrier, along with the 50 percent shares it owns in the ground and cargo handling joint venture with a Singapore company.