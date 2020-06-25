Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) orbiter vehicle 'Chandrayaan-2', India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by the ISRO GSLV MKIII-M1, blasts off from a launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India, 22 July 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

A television grab show Indian Prime minister reacting after the communication and data were lost from the vikram lander at ground station Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Telementry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) Command Centre in Bangalore, India, 07 September 2019. India's spacecraft Vikram lander is expected to touchdown the lunar South Pole region on the moon. Lunar rover named Pragyan will collect samples that will help the scientists to better understand about the origin and evolution on the moon and will make India fourth nation after US, Russia and China, to land a spacecraft on the Moon. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH N