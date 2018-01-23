Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a plenary session in the Congress Hall the opening day of the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, during a plenary session in the Congress Hall during the opening day of the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Swiss Federal President Alain Berset (L) speaks in front of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), and Klaus Schwab (R) Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, WEF, during a plenary session in the Congress Hall during the opening day of the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during a plenary session in the Congress Hall the opening day of the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

India's prime minister on Tuesday used his first-ever speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos to warn that globalization was losing its luster in the face of rising protectionism, and stressed that isolationism was not a solution to discontent.

Narendra Modi outlined three global threats; climate change, terrorism and protectionism whilst also taking time to promote India as a fast-growing economy open to investment in a wide-ranging speech to the world's economic and political leaders gathered at the upscale Swiss ski resort.