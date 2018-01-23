India's prime minister on Tuesday used his first-ever speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos to warn that globalization was losing its luster in the face of rising protectionism, and stressed that isolationism was not a solution to discontent.
Narendra Modi outlined three global threats; climate change, terrorism and protectionism whilst also taking time to promote India as a fast-growing economy open to investment in a wide-ranging speech to the world's economic and political leaders gathered at the upscale Swiss ski resort.