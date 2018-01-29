India's Ministry of Finance on Monday forecast 6.75 percent growth for the fiscal year ending in March - 4 decimal points lower than last year - and predicted 7-7.5 percent growth for the next financial year.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Economic Survey 2017-2018 in the parliament, which predicts 6.75 percent growth for the current period, compared to the 7.1 percent registered in the same period last year; and projects the Gross Domestic Product growing between 7 and 7.5 percent in 2018-2019.