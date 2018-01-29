Indian Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the media after attending the 23rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting in Guwahati city, Assam, India, Nov. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Employees work on two-wheeler assembly line at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) after the inauguration of its fourth assembly line at its third motorcycle plant at Narsapura plant on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, Aug. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

India's Ministry of Finance on Monday forecast 6.75 percent growth for the fiscal year ending in March - 4 decimal points lower than last year - and predicted 7-7.5 percent growth for the next financial year.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Economic Survey 2017-2018 in the parliament, which predicts 6.75 percent growth for the current period, compared to the 7.1 percent registered in the same period last year; and projects the Gross Domestic Product growing between 7 and 7.5 percent in 2018-2019.