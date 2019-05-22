The Amazon logo is pictured outside the company's logistic and distribution center in Werne, Germany, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

India's antitrust watchdog is assessing the domestic e-commerce sector, a step that could have consequences for Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.'s Flipkart, which dominate online sales in the country, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

In a questionnaire dated May 17, the Competition Commission of India says it is seeking to understand the evolution of the e-commerce industry, the sector's methods and strategies, business practices and "implications for competition," according to a copy reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.