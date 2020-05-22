Indian migrant laborers queue for busses organized by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to get them to the Boriwali railway station where they can catch trains to their home villages, in Mumbai, India, 21 May 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Police officers try to enforce the safety distance of customers in protective masks at a liquor shop, during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Jammu, India, 21 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JAIPAL SINGH