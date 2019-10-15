Economic measures and incentives recently announced by the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveal its concern for reviving the economic growth that characterized its first term (around 7 percent) as it has been rapidly slowing, owing to shrinking domestic demand.
The country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) marked its worst performance in six years between April and June this year, increasing by 5 percent, 0.8 percent less than in the preceding quarter, when India lost its place as the world's fastest-growing economy. EFE-EPA