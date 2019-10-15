Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the release of a report on Status of Women in India, New Delhi, India, Sep. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum 2019 at the Plaza Hotel in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER FOLEY

An Indian security officer (R) stands near the logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at the head office in Mumbai, India, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Economic measures and incentives recently announced by the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveal its concern for reviving the economic growth that characterized its first term (around 7 percent) as it has been rapidly slowing, owing to shrinking domestic demand.

The country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) marked its worst performance in six years between April and June this year, increasing by 5 percent, 0.8 percent less than in the preceding quarter, when India lost its place as the world's fastest-growing economy. EFE-EPA