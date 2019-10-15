efe-epaBy Alejandro R. Otero New Delhi

Economic measures and incentives recently announced by the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveal its concern for reviving the economic growth that characterized its first term (around 7 percent) as it has been rapidly slowing, owing to shrinking domestic demand.

The country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) marked its worst performance in six years between April and June this year, increasing by 5 percent, 0.8 percent less than in the preceding quarter, when India lost its place as the world's fastest-growing economy. EFE-EPA